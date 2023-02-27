HBM3 PHY IP at 7nm
The HBM3 OPHY utilizes state-of-the-art architecture in full custom analog mixed-signal design to overcome the problem of long-term impedance drift and clock phase drift, allowing impedance and clock phase updates without the need to interrupt data traffic. The programmable timing PHY boundary combines flexibility with analog precision, and the result is ultra low PHY read/write latency between OMC and the HBM3 DRAM without sacrificing performance.
At the system level, the HBM3 OPHY was designed with minimal package substrate layer and PCB layer count in mind. This enables the integration of a HBM3 memory sub-system solution in cost sensitive applications, such as consumer edge devices, AI, GPU, HPC, STB, SSD controllers, and application processors.
