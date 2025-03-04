MIPI C-PHY v1.2 D-PHY v2.1 TX 2 trios/2 Lanes in TSMC (16nm, 12nm, N5)
HBM3 PHY IP for TSMC N7
The configurable Synopsys HBM3 PHY is provided as a set of hard macrocells delivered as GDSII. These hard macrocells include integrated application- specific HBM3 I/Os required for HBM3 signaling. The design is optimized for high performance, low latency, low area, low power, and ease of integration.
The hard macrocells are easily assembled into a complete 1024-bit HBM3 PHY. The RTL-based PHY Utility Block (PUB) supports the GDSII-based PHY components and includes the PHY training circuitry, configurations registers
and BIST control. The HBM3 PHY includes a DFI 5.0-compatible interface to the memory controller, supporting DFI 1:1:2 and DFI 1:2:4 clock ratios. The design is compatible with both metal-insulator-metal (MIM) and non-MIM power decoupling strategies. Synopsys also offers a pre-hardened “drop-in” version of the Synopsys HBM3 PHY for customers that do not have significant custom requirements. For customers that require a custom hard Synopsys HBM3 PHY, Synopsys also offer PHY hardening design services.
View HBM3 PHY IP for TSMC N7 full description to...
- see the entire HBM3 PHY IP for TSMC N7 datasheet
- get in contact with HBM3 PHY IP for TSMC N7 Supplier