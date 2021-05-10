HDCP 2.3 Embedded Security Modules on DisplayPort 2.0/1.4
The HDCP ESMs include an authentication engine and a content encryption/ decryption engine that can support multiple content ports. The robust security architecture provides a hardware Root-of-Trust, secure boot, and runtime tamper protection for the HDCP ESM firmware, DCP key management and system renewability. Only minimal interaction is required from the host processor to control the ESMs
View HDCP 2.3 Embedded Security Modules on DisplayPort 2.0/1.4 full description to...
- see the entire HDCP 2.3 Embedded Security Modules on DisplayPort 2.0/1.4 datasheet
- get in contact with HDCP 2.3 Embedded Security Modules on DisplayPort 2.0/1.4 Supplier
HDCP 2.3 IP
- Content Protection (HDCP) 2.2/2.3 embedded security modules (ESMs) for HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB 3.x Type-C interfaces
- HDCP 2.3 Security Module IP on HDMI 2.1/2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4/2.0 (Rx/Tx/Rep)
- HDMI 2.1 eARC Tx PHY & Controller IP (Silicon Proven in TSMC 12FFC)
- HDCP 2.x Receiver IP
- HDCP 2.x Transmitter IP
- HDMI 2.1 Rx PHY & Controller IP (Silicon Proven in TSMC 12FFC)