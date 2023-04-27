High Bandwidth Out-of-Order RISC-V IP Core
Features
- 64-bit Core
- Ready for the most demanding workloads, Atrevido supports large memory capacities with its 64-bit native data path.
- With its complete MMU support, Atrevido is also Linux-ready, including multiprocessing.
- Vector Ready (optional Vector Unit 823 - RISV V Vector unit)
- Atrevido supports the upcoming RISC-V Vector Specification 1.0 as well as SemiDynamics Open Vector Interface, giving you freedom of choice between your own custom vector unit and using Semidynamics offerings.
- Vector Instructions densely encode lots of computations, thereby reducing energy per operation.
- Vector Gather instructions support sparse tensor weights efficiently, helping machine learning workloads.
- Multiprocessor Ready
- Atrevido supports cache-coherent Multiprocessing environments. Its native CHI interface can be tailored down to ACE or AXI, depending on your needs.
- Be it 2, 4, or hundreds of cores, Atrevido is ready for your next SOC.
- Optional full or partial Crypto extension to choose from.
