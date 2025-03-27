The Ceva-XC21 is the most efficient vector DSP core available today for communications applications.

The Ceva-XC21 DSP is designed for low-power, cost- and size-optimized cellular IoT modems, NTN VSAT terminals, eMBB and uRLLC applications. Ceva-XC21 offers scalable architecture and dual thread design with support for AI, addressing growing demand for smarter, yet more cost and power efficient cellular devices

Targeted for 5G and 5G-Advanced workloads, the Ceva-XC21 has multiple products configurations enabling system designers to optimize the size and cost to their specific application needs.



