VeriSilicon's SR2000 series IPs are silicon-proven, super resolution designs for smart display. Currently consisting of SR2000L, SR2000, and SR2000H, this series enables low-quality sources to be displayed at the edge with high quality while reducing bandwidth. In addition to high performance, low power consumption, and small silicon footprint, SR2000 series offers robust pixel processing features and can perform detail enhancement without changing the color and saturation. With these features, SR2000 series has applications in various fields, including medical imaging, satellite imaging, surveillance, video processing, and digital photography.



