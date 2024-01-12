ARC-V RHX-105 dual-issue, 32-bit multi-core RISC-V processor for real-time applications
High Number of Streams Decoder For Data Center
VeriSilicon's Hantro is based on silicon-proven VeriSilicon Hantro technology and target to demand the high number steams, high throughput, low bandwidth data centers to address the video transcoding, AI server, desktop virtualization even cloud gaming applications.
Hantro VC9800D provides semiconductor manufacturers a minimum risk solution for integrating high-performance video capability into their chips.
