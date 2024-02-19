1G to 200G High Speed Channelized Ethernet Controller MAC/PCS/FEC
High performance FFT with Gsps throughput
The architecture is capable of supporting core clock rate of greater than 1 GHz delivering a throughput of greater than 8 Gsps, The IP can be configured to deliver much higher throughput in advanced technology nodes.
Designed for optimal performance and power efficiency, this FFT IP is tuned to meet the stringent demands of cutting-edge LiDAR, Radar and communication applications.
EnSilica has a comprehensive range of FFT IP cores, these cores can be configured to replace the AMD FFT LogiCORE™ IP or FFT Intel® FPGA IP Core when migrating an FPGA design to ASIC technology.
