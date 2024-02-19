The eSi-FFT-Gsps is an advanced FFT design tailored for high-throughput applications, specifically design to seamlessly integrate with high sampling rate data converters.



The architecture is capable of supporting core clock rate of greater than 1 GHz delivering a throughput of greater than 8 Gsps, The IP can be configured to deliver much higher throughput in advanced technology nodes.



Designed for optimal performance and power efficiency, this FFT IP is tuned to meet the stringent demands of cutting-edge LiDAR, Radar and communication applications.



EnSilica has a comprehensive range of FFT IP cores, these cores can be configured to replace the AMD FFT LogiCORE™ IP or FFT Intel® FPGA IP Core when migrating an FPGA design to ASIC technology.



