IMG DXD is the first product in a new line of high-performance GPU IP with support for DirectX*. Starting with DirectX Feature Level 11_0, IMG DXD is designed for cloud gaming and desktop graphics experiences, with API coverage to run popular PC games and Windows-based applications.



DXD is particularly appealing for cloud gaming companies due to its multi-core configuration, decentralized scaling approach, and HyperLane virtualization technology, which supports multiple gamers with security and performance management. Additionally, it is energy-efficient, making it suitable for markets where power consumption is limited.