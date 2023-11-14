High performance GPU for cloud gaming with DirectX support
DXD is particularly appealing for cloud gaming companies due to its multi-core configuration, decentralized scaling approach, and HyperLane virtualization technology, which supports multiple gamers with security and performance management. Additionally, it is energy-efficient, making it suitable for markets where power consumption is limited.
Video Demo of the High performance GPU for cloud gaming with DirectX support
This demo video showcases the cloud gaming capabilities of IMG BXT GPU IP in Innosilicon’s Fantasy graphics card. The Fantasy graphics card delivers immersive Android cloud gaming experiences to multiple gamers simultaneously while keeping power consumption low. IMG DXD offers 2.25x the per-core graphics performance of the IMG BXT and is designed specifically for cloud gaming and desktop graphics experiences.