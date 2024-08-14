VeriSilicon's Vivante DC9000 Display Processing family is designed specifically for Mobile, Desktop, TV, and Projection applications that need powerful hardware UI displays, 8K ultra-high-resolution, and high-quality. It is absolutely essential for building efficient folding-screen mobile phones and high-quality display systems targeting the next generation of displays to meet rising consumer expectations for appealing UI.



Vivante DC9000 Display Processing IP provides a range of low-power and high-performance display cores that can be used for reading rendered images from the frame buffer. It supports HDR and LTM, and provides series of flexible and configurable configurations for various application scenarios.



Vivante DC9000 Display Processing IP is designed for easy integration onto the SoC, providing powerful UI, graphics, video at the lower power consumption and the smaller of silicon footprints.