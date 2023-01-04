Chips&Media MAPI is a high-resolution Image Processing IP. It can scale up/down and color space conversion on a frame-by-frame basis with various input and output image formats.



The MAPI features its flexibility with a range of supported interfaces for data transmission. Image data can be transmitted without DRAM access via display or direct interface. Also, they can be read and written to/from the main memory via the AMBA3 AXI interface. MAPI can be used as a pre-processor for video encoder or as a post-processor for video decoder.



