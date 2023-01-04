Enterprise class SSL / TLS software library, in cross-platform C
High-resolution Image Processing IP
The MAPI features its flexibility with a range of supported interfaces for data transmission. Image data can be transmitted without DRAM access via display or direct interface. Also, they can be read and written to/from the main memory via the AMBA3 AXI interface. MAPI can be used as a pre-processor for video encoder or as a post-processor for video decoder.
