XIP4200H from Xiphera is an Intellectual Property (IP) core implementing Elliptic Curve Diffie-Hellman (ECDH) and Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm (ECDSA). This IP core demonstrates a capability of executing over a thousand operations per second when deployed on a modern Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) or Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC). The IP core comprehensively covers all NIST P curves, namely P-192, P-224, P-256, P-384, and P-521, within a singular IP core instance. It also facilitates the utilization of user-specified elliptic curves. The IP core includes hardened protections against multiple-trace side-channel attacks.



XIP4200H has been designed for easy integration with FPGA- and ASIC-based designs in a vendor-agnostic design methodology, and the functionality of XIP4200H does not rely on any FPGA manufacturer-specific features.