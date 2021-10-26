XIP2113H from Xiphera is a high-speed Intellectual Property (IP) core designed for ChaCha20-Poly1305 Authenticated Encryption with Associated Data (AEAD) scheme protecting both confidentiality and authenticity at the same time. The current definitive standard for ChaCha20-Poly1305 is RFC 8439, “ChaCha20 and Poly1305 for IETF Protocols”.



ChaCha20-Poly1305 is a combination of the ChaCha20 stream cipher and Poly1305 message authentication code, both algorithms designed by Daniel J. Bernstein, and it is used an AEAD scheme in multiple protocols, including TLS 1.3.



XIP2113H has been designed for easy integration with FPGA- and ASIC-based designs in a vendor-agnostic design methodology, and the functionality of XIP2113H does not rely on any FPGA manufacturer-specific features.