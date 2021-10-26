In-Chip Monitoring Subsystem for Process, Voltage & Temperature (PVT) Monitoring, TSMC N7
High-speed IP core for ChaCha20-Poly1305 AEAD algorithm
ChaCha20-Poly1305 is a combination of the ChaCha20 stream cipher and Poly1305 message authentication code, both algorithms designed by Daniel J. Bernstein, and it is used an AEAD scheme in multiple protocols, including TLS 1.3.
XIP2113H has been designed for easy integration with FPGA- and ASIC-based designs in a vendor-agnostic design methodology, and the functionality of XIP2113H does not rely on any FPGA manufacturer-specific features.
