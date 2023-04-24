The SD16G-GF22 is a high-speed SerDes PHY IP, which supports data rates up to 16 Gbps per lane.

The versatile SerDes IP offers a wide range of data rates and compatibility with standards, such as PCIe, JESD204, SATA, SRIO, and SG-MII.

SD16G meets today’s growing high-bandwidth, high-speed and low-power

constraints faced by designers, while delivering exceptional integrity and jitter

performance.

