High-speed SerDes PHY IP on Globalfoundries 22nm
The versatile SerDes IP offers a wide range of data rates and compatibility with standards, such as PCIe, JESD204, SATA, SRIO, and SG-MII.
SD16G meets today’s growing high-bandwidth, high-speed and low-power
constraints faced by designers, while delivering exceptional integrity and jitter
performance.
