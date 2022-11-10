XIP3030H from Xiphera is a high-speed IP core designed for versatile support of all variants of the SHA-3 hash function and related extendable-output function SHAKE as well as the SHA-3 derived function cSHAKE and its variants KMAC, TupleHash and ParallelHash. Because of the versatile algorithm support, XIP3030H can be used in various applications that require SHA-3 hashing or other supported SHA-3 based functionalities. XIP3030H is optimized for maximum speed and is optimal for applications that require high-speed hashing.



XIP3030H has been designed for easy integration with FPGA- and ASIC-based designs in a vendor-agnostic design methodology, and the functionality of XIP3030C does not rely on any manufacturer-specific features.