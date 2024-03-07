Host / Device LIN controller
Arasan’s LIN Controller cores are easy to integrate with the rest of the system using either AMBA-APB, AMBA-AHB standard interfaces or other SRAM like simple interfaces. This highly configurable design supports programmable Interrupts, data and baud rates, acceptance filters & buffering schemes specific to the application.
