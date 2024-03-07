Arasan’s LIN Controllers IP– Local Interconnect Network Controllers IPs are compliant to LIN 2.0, 2.1 & 2.2A Specifications. Backward compliant to LIN 1.3 Specification as well. These can be integrated into systems through various simple AMBA-APB, AMBA-AHB or SRAM like interfaces that require LIN connectivity commonly used in automotive and industrial applications.



Arasan’s LIN Controller cores are easy to integrate with the rest of the system using either AMBA-APB, AMBA-AHB standard interfaces or other SRAM like simple interfaces. This highly configurable design supports programmable Interrupts, data and baud rates, acceptance filters & buffering schemes specific to the application.



