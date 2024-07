The sf_hsstp is a soft macro IP designed for the ARM HSSTP Link Layer. It enables SoCs to utilize serial transmit ports for higher trace data bandwidth.

This IP is fully compliant with the ARM HSSTP Standard Specification v6.0, featuring support for a TPIU 32-bit trace data interface and internal bandwidth control. For optimal functionality, the HSSTP Link pairs effectively with the sf_hsstp13b2t_ln05lpe.