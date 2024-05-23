The sf_hsstp13b2t_ln05lpe is a hard macro IP implementing the ARM HSSTP PHY Layer for Samsung's 5nm process technology. This IP enables SoCs to serially transmit high bandwidth data off-chip, achieving speeds up to 6Gbps per lane.

It offers variable data rates with a fractional-N (Frac-N) RO PLL and configuration options for 1 or 2 lanes, I/O pads and ESD protection are included along with at-speed BIST and scan test functionalities for stramlined integration and reliable performance.