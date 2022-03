The DB-I2C-S-AXI-BRIDGE is an I2C Slave Controller IP Core focused on low VLSI footprint ASIC / ASSP designs not requiring internal configuration & control registers (and thus no local host CPU required). The DB-I2C-S-AXI-BRIDGE processes the I2C protocol & physical layers, and receives & transmits bytes with respect to the I2C payload via a bridge AXI Master Interface to user registers or memory.

The DB-I2C-S-AXI-BRIDGE runs off the AXI Master external clock input within the ASIC / ASSP, providing a synchronous design while offering I2C spike filtering of SDA and SCL.