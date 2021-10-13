The IPB-I2S-TDM-ASRC combines an I2S/TDM configurable serial audio interface with two embedded stereo Asynchronous Sample Rate Converters (ASRCs).



The ASRCs can provide very high quality in terms of harmonic distortion and noise, tolerance and rejection of input jitter. When sample rate conversion is not necessary, the ASRCs can be bypassed.



The I2S/TDM supports the well-known stereo formats: I2S, Left-Justified or Right-Justified and many configurable TDM formats up to 256 channels.



The backend interface is supplied with a choice of AMBA-AHB, AMBA-APB or a parallel interface.

