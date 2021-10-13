I2S/TDM Serial Audio Interface with Asynchronous Sample Rate Conversion
The ASRCs can provide very high quality in terms of harmonic distortion and noise, tolerance and rejection of input jitter. When sample rate conversion is not necessary, the ASRCs can be bypassed.
The I2S/TDM supports the well-known stereo formats: I2S, Left-Justified or Right-Justified and many configurable TDM formats up to 256 channels.
The backend interface is supplied with a choice of AMBA-AHB, AMBA-APB or a parallel interface.
View I2S/TDM Serial Audio Interface with Asynchronous Sample Rate Conversion full description to...
- see the entire I2S/TDM Serial Audio Interface with Asynchronous Sample Rate Conversion datasheet
- get in contact with I2S/TDM Serial Audio Interface with Asynchronous Sample Rate Conversion Supplier
Block Diagram of the I2S/TDM Serial Audio Interface with Asynchronous Sample Rate Conversion
Digital Audio IP
- I2S/Left-Justified/TDM Digital Audio Interface
- 16-22Bit 97dB Stereo Audio CODEC with Linein/Digital and Analog Microphone Recording, Lineout/Headphone/Speaker Playback, SMIC 65nmll
- Audio IR digital FM modulator
- 24-bit pure digital audio CODEC with 100 dB SNR stereo PDM-to-PCM and up to 110 dB SNR stereo PWM DAC with Automatic Gain Control and ASRC feature
- Dolby Digital/AC-3/MPEG Audio Decoding Core
- Multi-channel Audio Digital Interface (MADI) IP Core