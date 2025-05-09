The MIPI I3C interface is an evolutionary standard that improves upon the features of I2C, while maintaining backward compatibility. This standard offers a flexible multi-drop interface between the host processor and peripheral sensors to support the growing usage of sensors in embedded systems.



The main purpose of MIPI I3C is threefold:



* To standardize sensor communication

* Reduce the number of physical pins used in sensor system integration and

* Support low-power, high-speed and other critical features that are currently covered by I2C and SPI.