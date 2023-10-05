Image warping IP (Distortion Correction IP)
TAKUMI’s Image Warping IP lines up hardware acceleration IP products that support a variety of different image warping/transform applications and their on-the-fly processing.
TW330 has realized real-time coordinate transformation and lens distortion correction at the same time with the newly integrated Geometry Engine.
Additionally, by supporting multiple core configurations (e.g., 2- or 4-core), TW330 will flexibly meet your diversified performance requirements.
TW330 also supports Bicubic filtration as a sampling filter for all color channels.
Image Warping IPs can correct distorted images captured through a wide-angle or fish-eye lens on different digital camera products, which also enables highly efficient and on-the-fly processing of image transformation at a video output from in-car head-up displays, projectors, or VR applications.
