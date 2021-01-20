The Inline Decrypter IP Core enables on-the-fly execution of encrypted code from Flash. It is often used to protect the source code from decompiling or reverse engineering.



This solution includes a highly optimized implementation of the Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) algorithm. The IP can be packaged optionally with a xSPI Controller. With the Inline Decrypter IP Core, our customers can take advantage of our expertise in ASIC and FPGA design, cryptography & security applications and the development & integration of re-usable cores & high-level IP solutions. DPA countermeasures option available for applications requiring higher level of security with a very good protection against SPA (Simple Power Analysis) and DPA (Differential Power Analysis).



Implementation

The unique architecture enables a high level of flexibility. The throughput and features required by a specific application can be taken into account in order to select the most optimal configuration for any FPGA or ASIC technology. The single RTL database for all configurations is a guarantee of liability and integration is made very easy due to standard interface (AMBA AHB).