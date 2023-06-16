Industry 1st Integrated Turnkey Solution for Droop and DVFS Response



Enabling Silicon Monitoring and Health Analytics with Precise Run-Time Droop Response Data



The Aeonic Integrated Droop Response System revolutionizes the way we respond to droop in complex integrated circuits. This innovative solution is designed to simultaneously mitigate voltage droop and enable fine-grained DVFS capability in an integrated turnkey solution, resulting in significant power savings for SoCs.



It also includes extensive observability features that provides valuable insight for modern silicon health and lifecycle management systems. With its fast adaptation time, multi-threshold droop detection, remote/local droop detection support, APB & JTAG interfaces, this system helps architects manage droop and DVFS while generating actionable insights for silicon health and analytics platforms.