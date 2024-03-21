Secure-IC provides integrated Secure Elements (iSE) that can act as trust anchors to protect the security assets of a device. An iSE - also referred as HSM or Security Subsystem or Root of Trust - is an IP block that can be embedded into every device to ensure security services such as key management, lifecycle management, Secure Boot & updates. It also integrates anti-tampering modules to avoid perturbation attacks on the devices.

For Mobile applications, iSE allows to secure the OS. As the high-end serie of Secure-IC's iSE, it ensures specific requirements for safety (ISO 26262) and cybersecurity (ISO 21434)

