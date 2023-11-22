Xiphera’s Crypto Module IP core offers an integrated security platform enabling customer-tailored set of highly-optimised cryptographic services for microcontrollers or SoC implementations. With Xiphera Crypto Module, you can select your desired solution from a wide range of our cryptographic functionalities which can be used to ensure data confidentiality, integrity, and authenticity in the customer solution.



Crypto Module from Xiphera has been designed for easy integration with FPGA- and ASIC-based designs in a vendor-agnostic design methodology. The functionality of Xiphera Crypto Module does not rely on any FPGA manufacturer-specific features.



