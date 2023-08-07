Integrity and Data Encryption (IDE) Security Module IP for CXL 3.0
The Synopsys CXL 3.0 Integrity and Data Encryption (IDE) Security IP Module provides confidentiality, integrity, and replay protection for flow control units (FLITs) in the case of CXL.cache and CXL.mem protocols, and for FLITs and Transaction Layer Packets (TLP) in the case of CXL.io. The Security Module implements the IDE specification as defined for CXL 3.0 which also references PCI Express 6.0 IDE specification for the CXL.io protocol. The Synopsys CXL 3.0 IDE Security Module integrates seamlessly with the Synopsys CXL controllers to accelerate SoC integration.
The Synopsys CXL 3.0 IDE Security Module provides full-duplex .cache/.mem/.io support with efficient encryption/decryption and authentication of FLITs and TLPs, based on optimized low latency AES-GCM cryptographic cores, that are specially developed for optimal area, performance, and latency implementations.
View Integrity and Data Encryption (IDE) Security Module IP for CXL 3.0 full description to...
- see the entire Integrity and Data Encryption (IDE) Security Module IP for CXL 3.0 datasheet
- get in contact with Integrity and Data Encryption (IDE) Security Module IP for CXL 3.0 Supplier
Integrity and Data Encryption IP
- Integrity and Data Encryption (IDE) Security IP Module for PCIe 5.0
- CXL 2.0 Integrity and Data Encryption (IDE) Security IP
- DesignWare® Integrity and Data Encryption (IDE) Security IP Module for PCIe 6.0
- ZUC Crypto Accelerator
- AES-GCM Encryption Core
- Ultra-Compact Advanced Encryption Standard (AES, FIPS-197) Core