Digital trust is critical for the continued success of the IoT, so security, reliability, and privacy are top concerns. New legislations are driving improved security practices as well as an increased sense of urgency. Developers and service providers tasked with demonstrating the security capability of their products are looking for guidance and standardized solutions. One important industry-led effort that can speed up the process and build confidence is PSA Certified.



QuiddiKey® 300, a physical unclonable function or PUF-based root-of-trust (RoT) security solution, is the world’s first IP solution to be awarded “PSA Certified Level 3 RoT Component.” This certifies that the IP includes substantial protection against both software and hardware attacks. It allows chip designers to fast-track their products for full PSA Level 3 certification and further helps ensure supply chain integrity, chiplet security, and protection against reverse engineering. Certification is essential for security-critical IoT market verticals, such as healthcare, critical infrastructures, and smart consumer products as outlined in the US Cyber Mark Program.