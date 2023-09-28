Intrinsic ID QuiddiKey® 300 - World's First PSA Certified Level 3 RoT Component IP
QuiddiKey® 300, a physical unclonable function or PUF-based root-of-trust (RoT) security solution, is the world’s first IP solution to be awarded “PSA Certified Level 3 RoT Component.” This certifies that the IP includes substantial protection against both software and hardware attacks. It allows chip designers to fast-track their products for full PSA Level 3 certification and further helps ensure supply chain integrity, chiplet security, and protection against reverse engineering. Certification is essential for security-critical IoT market verticals, such as healthcare, critical infrastructures, and smart consumer products as outlined in the US Cyber Mark Program.
Block Diagram of the Intrinsic ID QuiddiKey® 300 - World's First PSA Certified Level 3 RoT Component IP
PUF IP
