Anything that is connected to the internet is at risk, and connected vehicles are no exception. Every connected electronic component represents a potential entry point for malicious intrusion – into the component itself, or onto the network to which it is connected. Root-of-trust (RoT) technology is becoming an essential requirement for components in autonomous vehicles which now need to adhere to the industry standard ISO/SAE 21434 to ensure the vehicle fleet is secure by design.



QuiddiKey® is a physical unclonable function (PUF)-based RoT solution that can be applied easily to almost any MCU/SoC/ASIC without the need for adding costly, security-dedicated silicon. QuiddiKey 400 has been developed following an ISO 26262 functional-safety-compliant flow, and meets the ISO 26262 Automotive Safety Integrity Level (ASIL) B fault metric. Just like QuiddiKey 300, which was the world’s first RoT IP to receive a SESIP and PSA Certified level 3 certification, QuiddiKey 400 includes substantial protection against both software and hardware attacks to deny adversaries access to any key material or data, even on unmanned autonomous vehicles.



Intrinsic ID QuiddiKey is the world-leading and certified IP that uses standard SRAM as a PUF to create a strong hardware RoT. The PUF root key is never stored, but re-created from the PUF each time it is needed, offering the highest level of security. A key protected by QuiddiKey is integrity protected and can be decrypted solely on the device on which it was created.



QuiddiKey 400 meets the ISO 26262 Automotive Safety Integrity Level (ASIL) B fault metric. It validates all inputs and critical internal logic through integrity checks and error detection. It continuously asserts that everything runs as intended and flags any observed faults. Additionally, QuiddiKey 400 offers the user hardware and software handholds to check whether all data is correctly transferred to and from QuiddiKey.