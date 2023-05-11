The ITU-T G.9804.2 Recommendation defines the common transmission convergence (ComTC) layer for Higher Speed Passive Optical Networks. As part of the Forward Error Correction (FEC) in the ComTC layer. The Creonic ITU 25G PON LDPC Encoder and Decoder support the default LDPC (17280, 14592) coding scheme, as well as the optional LDPC (17152, 14592) scheme. The IP cores are available for ASIC and FPGAs (AMD Xilinx, Intel, Microchip).