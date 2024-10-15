It is designed to have backward-compatibility options to JESD204C and JESD204B. Logic Fruit is a leader in JESD IPs and provides FPGA based solutions that works with leading ADCs/DACs from different vendors. We have been at the forefront in implementing JESD204B and JESD204C protocols with adoptions from Tier1/2 vendors worldwide. Logic Fruit is continuing its innovations as the pioneer for JESD204D IPs on FPGAs.