The Keccak Hash crypto engine is an IP core and built with a focus on simplicity and seamless integration, while also following coding and verification practices in the industry. It operates in a single clock domain and has been extensively verified. It can be flexibly configured and customized to support different output lengths and security levels.

The Keccak Hash IP core offers a versatile solution for maintaining hash functions, authentication, encryption, pseudo random number generation (PRNG), blockchain and more.