XIP6110B from Xiphera is an Intellectual Property (IP) core for CRYSTALS-Kyber post-quantum Key Encapsulation Mechanism (KEM). It supports key generation, encapsulation, and decapsulation operations for all Kyber variants Kyber-512, Kyber-768, and Kyber-1024. XIP6110B is optimized for a good balance between speed and resource requirements.



XIP6110B is a member of xQlave™ product family of secure and efficient IP cores for post- quantum cryptography (PQC) algorithms.

