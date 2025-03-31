Kyber IP is a core designed for Kyber post-quantum Key Encapsulation Mechanism (KEM). It currently supports the Encapsulation and Decapsulation functions, with key generation functionality planned for future implementation. This IP is fully compliant with the Kyber specification submitted during Round 3 of the NIST Post-Quantum Cryptography Standardization process. Additionally, Kyber IP will be enhanced in the future to achieve compliance with ML-KEM (FIPS-203).