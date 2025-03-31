Process Detector (For DVFS and monitoring process variation), TSMC N7
KYBER IP Core
View KYBER IP Core full description to...
- see the entire KYBER IP Core datasheet
- get in contact with KYBER IP Core Supplier
Block Diagram of the KYBER IP Core IP Core
KYBER IP
- Post-Quantum Cryptography - xQlave® PQC ML-KEM (Kyber)
- Unified Hardware IP for Post-Quantum Cryptography based on Kyber and Dilithium
- CRYSTALS Kyber core for accelerating NIST FIPS 203 Key Encapsulation Mechanism
- nQrux® Crypto Module
- Post Quantum ready Public Key Crypto HW acceleration library optimized for networking applications
- Post-Quantum Cryptographic Processor