LC3 / LC3plus Bluetooth LE Audio Codecs for Arm Cortex M55
Packetcraft LC3 supports demanding audio use cases running multiple codec instances on a single processor, without requiring a dedicated DSP. LC3 is part of the overall LE Audio solution offered by Packetcraft, and when combined with Packetcraft Host and Packetcraft Controller, licensees receive a comprehensive, fully-integrated Bluetooth LE Audio solution from a single software supplier.
Packetcraft LC3 is highly optimized for Arm® Cortex® processors and can be used with your preferred Bluetooth SoC complemented with exceptional engineering support.
Also available is Packetcraft LC3 Tester, a companion test tool which allows the Packetcraft LC3 codec to be validated, characterized, and qualified on a target hardware platform.
Block Diagram of the LC3 / LC3plus Bluetooth LE Audio Codecs for Arm Cortex M55
