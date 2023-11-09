One of the key characteristics of Bluetooth LE Audio is the new high performing standards-based LC3 audio codec. LE Audio requires the LC3 codec which supports scaling from 345kbps to just 16kbps while ensuring high-quality audio in both congested radio environments and at long distances. LC3 is both higher quality and more efficient than the SBC codec used in Classic Audio. LC3 aims to reduce dependency on proprietary codecs that supplemented SBC but don’t offer multi-vendor interoperability, which is necessary for applications like Auracast™ broadcast audio.



Packetcraft LC3 supports demanding audio use cases running multiple codec instances on a single processor, without requiring a dedicated DSP. LC3 is part of the overall LE Audio solution offered by Packetcraft, and when combined with Packetcraft Host and Packetcraft Controller, licensees receive a comprehensive, fully-integrated Bluetooth LE Audio solution from a single software supplier.



Packetcraft LC3 is highly optimized for Arm® Cortex® processors and can be used with your preferred Bluetooth SoC complemented with exceptional engineering support.



Also available is Packetcraft LC3 Tester, a companion test tool which allows the Packetcraft LC3 codec to be validated, characterized, and qualified on a target hardware platform.