Mobiveil's 5G NR LDPC Decoder IP Core offers a robust solution for LDPC decoding, featuring a dedicated LDPC decoder block for optimal performance. It employs the Min-Sum LDPC decoding algorithm to ensure efficient decoding. The core allows for programmable internal bit widths at compile time, though the default values are usually sufficient. The core includes an early iteration termination feature based on a concurrent parity check engine, enabling early exit during an iteration. Additionally, the maximum number of iterations can be set during runtime via a wire. The core also supports the accumulation of computed LLRs for failed previous transmissions when using HARQ, enhancing its overall functionality and efficiency in 5G applications.