Nand Flash write cycles are limited. An ECC detects and corrects failed operations, increasing the lifetime of the Nand Flash memory. For Nand Flash-based data storage, using an ECC is mandatory to ensure data validity. IP-Maker's powerful IPM-LDPC is based on the LDPC algorithm. The IP-Maker IPM-LDPC Encoder/Decoder is full-featured with multiple parameters to fit your own needs in FPGA and SoC designs. In fact IPM-LDPC Encoder/Decoder is fully configurable, allowing to it reach the best latency or the smallest footprint. Customizable parameters include: number of check per bit, number per iteration, block size, bit error rate ….