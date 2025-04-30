QRoot Lite™ is a silicon IP solution designed specifically for resource-constrained MCUs and IoT devices. It provides essential security capabilities including secure boot, device attestation, and sealed storage. Built on the industry-standard TCG MARS specification, QRoot Lite™ simplifies integration, reduces costs, and accelerates your journey toward regulatory compliance and trusted embedded products.



QRoot Lite™ can work independently in an IoT system, but combined with QuarkLink, it offers the highest standard of security available.



