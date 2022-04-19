1-VIA’s VSCOM4L400ALDO0V9 IP is a linear Low-Dropout (LDO) voltage regulator providing precise and programmable voltage regulation across a wide range of input and output voltages (0.81-1.02V, 8 configurations with 30mV trimmability in each configuration) implemented in TSMC12/16nm CMOS FinFET technology.



The regulator architecture provides high Power Supply Rejection (PSR) and low noise making it suitable for analog and RF applications.