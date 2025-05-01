Our Logic-based PUF IP is a digital version of our quantum-based PUF IP (see QDID). The Logic-based Digital PUF IP is a strong hardware root-of-trust for IoT devices. It provides a unique device identity and cryptographic keys that cannot be counterfeited, hacked or breached.



Our Logic-based Digital PU IP can work independently in an IoT system, but combined with QuarkLink, it offers the highest standard of security available.



