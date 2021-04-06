The S3REG5012T12FFC is a regulator circuit which has been designed to provide 0.8V with a load current of up to 50mA. The output voltage is programmable.



The S3REG5012T12FFC is a regulator circuit that features an automatic feedback sensing option to maintain a constant regulated output voltage level. It has been designed to provide a stable output in both low-drop and high-drop operation, while maintaining minimum ripple on supply lines in the presence of large load current spikes inherent with switching loads, e.g. high-speed ADCs.



The S3REG5012T12FFC has been designed to allow low-drop operation (the PMOS pass device has been scaled for a voltage drop of 200mV). To achieve these goals, the S3REG5012T12FFC requires a 1μF external ceramic capacitor. The S3REG5012T12FFC also includes low power mode option to reduce quiescent current for low loads.



Also include in a current limiter to reduce inrush current.



The S3REG5012T12FFC uses 1.8V thick oxide devices from a standard 12nm logic process. The circuit can be scaled for a range of load currents and the output voltage level is programmable.



For maximum flexibility, the user can adjust the regulated output voltage if the S3REG5012T12FFC is placed on a different chip.



The S3REG5012T12FFC is readily portable to other manufacturing processes or can be customised for specific customer requirements and it’s designed with the Deep-Nwell process option.