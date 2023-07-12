1-VIA’s Linear Low-Dropout (LDO) voltage regulator IP is a capless LDO regulator which provides programmable precise voltage regulation across a wide range of input and output voltages. The LDO also has the capability to provide a wide range of output load current, 0-250mA, whilst being stable and maintaining an extremely low load transient and line transient regulation responses.



The regulator architecture provides high power supply rejection and low noise making it suitable for analog and RF applications.