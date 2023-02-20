The CT25100 is a Full-Speed USB controller, which enumerates as Billboard Device.



It integrates all necessary infrastructures, including the CT20101, SOF-Calibrated 48MHz USB Clock, which doesn’t need any external component, thus offering a cost-effective solution.



CT25100 supports bus-powered mode and enables efficient system power management with suspend and remote wake-up signals.



CT25100 handles requests from the USB host reading the required information from a virtual address space which maps to a combination of ROM and RAM.

The ROM contains Billboard specific “boilerplate” data mostly specified in the USB Device Class Definition for Billboard Devices specification.



The latter contains product specific data and dynamic information.