2-stage Power Amplifier 14.5GHz ultra-efficient Dual-Drive™ PA
Low jitter, ultra-low power (<950uW) ring-oscillator-based PLL-2.4GHz
Due to its ultra-small area (0.007sq mm) APPLL2p4GGF22 is an ideal candidate for IoT devices which requires ultra-low power consumption.
APLL2p4GGF22 is an integer-N PLL which gives flexibility to the designers to find the best clock-domain in the overall system.
