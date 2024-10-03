InCirT’s APLL2p4GGF22 is the ring-oscillator based analogue-PLL which provides low jitter (1ps rms jitter at 2.4GHz) and low-power consumption (<950uW at 2.4GHz).

Due to its ultra-small area (0.007sq mm) APPLL2p4GGF22 is an ideal candidate for IoT devices which requires ultra-low power consumption.

APLL2p4GGF22 is an integer-N PLL which gives flexibility to the designers to find the best clock-domain in the overall system.

