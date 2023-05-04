

The ADC has a maximum sampling rate of 7.6KS/s using an external clock of 100KHz frequency and an external convert signal that decides the sampling rate. It is a very low power ADC that takes only 70µW for its operation.



For flexibility of operation, the IP uses an internal reference buffer generating the reference voltage along with a high impedance interface to external reference voltage as well. This IP features good static performance that includes DNL ≤ 0.5LSB and INL ≤ 2LSB that results in having no missing codes.



The IP also features excellent dynamic performance having SNR ≥56dB.



The IP has a design that can be easily ported across various foundries and processes upon request.