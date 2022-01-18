Digital and mixed-signal IP and ASIC RISC-V reference design for USB Type-C/PD power adapter/charger
Low-Power Combo Bandgap Voltage and Current References (1.21V/600nA) - GlobalFoundries 0.13um BCD
Trimming capability allows process variation compensation of the voltage/current reference, including its thermal coefficient.
The CM1517ch has two voltage reference outputs (vref_1v2 and vref_0v47), and three different current references, one proportional to the absolute temperature (ptat), other temperature compensated but proportional to resistor process variation (ibp) and the last ones, process and temperature compensated references (ibc).
The IP provides two different operation modes, High Power Mode (HPM) and Low Power Mode (LPM).
When in HPM, all the voltage/current references are available and the accuracy is maximum. While, in LPM the vref_0v47 and compensated currents ibc and ibp are shut-down, the reference accuracy is decreased to ±3%, but in return the current consumption drops by a factor of 4.
View Low-Power Combo Bandgap Voltage and Current References (1.21V/600nA) - GlobalFoundries 0.13um BCD full description to...
- see the entire Low-Power Combo Bandgap Voltage and Current References (1.21V/600nA) - GlobalFoundries 0.13um BCD datasheet
- get in contact with Low-Power Combo Bandgap Voltage and Current References (1.21V/600nA) - GlobalFoundries 0.13um BCD Supplier
Block Diagram of the Low-Power Combo Bandgap Voltage and Current References (1.21V/600nA) - GlobalFoundries 0.13um BCD
Power Management IP
- Intelligent Sensor and Power Management Design Platform
- eFPGA Tile with power management for TSMC 40ULP & 40LP
- Power Management Unit
- CoreDCDC: High-Performance DCDC for Power management - TSMC 180nm
- Power Management Unit (2.3 - 3.0V output voltage, load current 150mA)
- SC9MC Power Management Kit - UMC 28 nm L28HPM