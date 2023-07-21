Low Power Dual PHY for UCIe low cost robust Chiplets
Full IP deliverables and flexible licensing models available – MPW, Single and Multi-use.
YorChip UniPHY™ Dual PHY has built-in security and ID which can be used to secure the link data to its partner chiplet – solving an increasingly critical chiplet security problem.
YorChip UniPHY™ Dual PHY is designed for simple integration and supports low-cost organic substrates and for packaging in low costs Chip Scale Packages (CSP). Now customers can deploy and prototype their designs quickly using quick turn PCB’s and even go to production in a few weeks.
View Low Power Dual PHY for UCIe low cost robust Chiplets full description to...
- see the entire Low Power Dual PHY for UCIe low cost robust Chiplets datasheet
- get in contact with Low Power Dual PHY for UCIe low cost robust Chiplets Supplier