Low-power, High Performance AI Accelerator
The NovuTensor core is an AI-specific IP block to accelerate Convolutional Neural Network processing. NovuMind’s best-in-class AI compute density, power efficiency, and memory bandwidth utilization makes it ideal for low-power embedded SoCs that require heavy AI workloads. NovuTensor comes with full SDK support for state-of-the-art model topologies and automatic conversion of pre-trained networks for rapid prototyping and production deployment.
