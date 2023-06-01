Low-power, high-speed 11-bit SAR ADC on TSMC 28nm HPC+
The advanced IP block has been designed for the TSMC 28nm HPC+ process to provide superior performance/power specifications.
The cost-effective IP block has been designed and verified for TSMC HPC+ processes and validated at 28 nm process.
