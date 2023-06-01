The A11B4G is a low-power, high-speed analog to digital converter (ADC) intellectual property (IP) design block. It is a hybrid successive approximation register (SAR) ADC, with a 11-bit resolution, and a sampling speed of 4 gigasamples per second (GSPS).



The advanced IP block has been designed for the TSMC 28nm HPC+ process to provide superior performance/power specifications.



The cost-effective IP block has been designed and verified for TSMC HPC+ processes and validated at 28 nm process.