LPDDR4/DDR4/DDR3 PHY - TSMC 22nmULL
between DRAM controller and the DDR PHY IP is compliant with DFI3.1(DDR PHY Interface) specification. The DDR PHY IP includes auto initialization and auto training engine for easy using, the auto data de-skew, hardware VT detection and hardware auto timing update functionalities make the DRAM memory system design become more stable and robust.
